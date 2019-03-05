On Tuesday, Mar. 5, United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect United Natural Foods's EPS to be near 24 cents on sales of $6 billion.

United Natural Foods reported a per-share profit of 71 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.53 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 66.20 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 137.34 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the United Natural Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.85 0.93 0.55 EPS Actual 0.59 0.76 1.04 0.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on United Natural Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

United Natural Foods's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unfi.com%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=1943132&sessionid=1&key=BC4C50EB617E3AEA1C33DB3B90A36E6D®Tag=