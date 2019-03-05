Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Primo Water
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 05, 2019 7:57am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2018
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Mar. 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 6 cents and sales around $72.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, Primo Water posted a profit of 1 cent on sales of $68.31 million. Sales would be up 6.63 percent on a year-over-year basis. Primo Water's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.2 0.02 -0.04 0.04
EPS Actual 0.18 0.12 0.03 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Primo Water stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

