Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Mar. 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 6 cents and sales around $72.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, Primo Water posted a profit of 1 cent on sales of $68.31 million. Sales would be up 6.63 percent on a year-over-year basis. Primo Water's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.02 -0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.18 0.12 0.03 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Primo Water stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.