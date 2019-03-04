YY (NASDAQ: YY) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, March 4. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect YY's EPS to be near $1.84 on sales of $660 million.

YY earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.27. Quarterly sales came in at $557.38 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 18.94 percent. Revenue would be up 18.44 percent from the year-ago period. YY's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.77 1.57 1.84 EPS Actual 1.76 2.03 1.72 2.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of YY have declined 45.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with YY. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

YY's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hevur2sx