YY's Q4 Earnings Preview
YY (NASDAQ: YY) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, March 4. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect YY's EPS to be near $1.84 on sales of $660 million.
YY earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.27. Quarterly sales came in at $557.38 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 18.94 percent. Revenue would be up 18.44 percent from the year-ago period. YY's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.67
|1.77
|1.57
|1.84
|EPS Actual
|1.76
|2.03
|1.72
|2.27
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of YY have declined 45.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with YY. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
YY's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hevur2sx
