Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, Mar. 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Foot Locker's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.39 and sales around $2.18 billion.

Foot Locker EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.26. Sales were $2.21 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 10.32 percent. Sales would be down 1.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Foot Locker's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.7 1.25 1.24 EPS Actual 0.95 0.75 1.45 1.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Foot Locker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Foot Locker's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=8318&seid=23