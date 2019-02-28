Foot Locker Q4 Earnings Preview
Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, Mar. 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Foot Locker's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of $1.39 and sales around $2.18 billion.
Foot Locker EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.26. Sales were $2.21 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 10.32 percent. Sales would be down 1.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Foot Locker's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.7
|1.25
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.75
|1.45
|1.26
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Foot Locker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Foot Locker's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=8318&seid=23
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.