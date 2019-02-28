Puma Biotechnology (NYSE: PBYI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Puma Biotechnology have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 77 cents on revenue of $53.65 million.

Puma Biotechnology reported a per-share loss of $1.03 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $20.1 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25.24 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be have grown 166.92 percent from the same quarter last year. Puma Biotechnology's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.97 -1.26 -1 -1.98 EPS Actual 0.16 -0.59 0.03 -1.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Puma Biotechnology have declined 58.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Puma Biotechnology stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.