Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Nordstrom modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $4.61 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nordstrom posted EPS of $1.20 on sales of $4.70 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 19.17 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be down 1.96 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.84 0.43 1.25 EPS Actual 0.67 0.95 0.51 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Nordstrom stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nordstrom's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u5i3sww5