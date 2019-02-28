Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nordstrom Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 28, 2019 8:59am   Comments
Share:
Related JWN
13 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019
Nordstrom Q4 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Nordstrom modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $4.61 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nordstrom posted EPS of $1.20 on sales of $4.70 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 19.17 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be down 1.96 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.65 0.84 0.43 1.25
EPS Actual 0.67 0.95 0.51 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Nordstrom stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nordstrom's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u5i3sww5

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

13 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019
As Trade Optimism Grows, Markets Turn Green and Boeing, Caterpillar Among Leaders
Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet
Market Appears Hopeful On Trade Deal As Trump Meets With Chinese Negotiator
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of Gap's Q4 Earnings