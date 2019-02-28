Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For 3D Systems
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 28, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Related DDD
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More

On Thursday, Feb. 28, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for 3D Systems is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect 3D Systems earnings of 7 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $180.8 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, 3D Systems posted a loss of 5 cents on sales of $177.26 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.99 percent from the year-ago period. 3D Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.01
EPS Actual 0.02 0.06 -0.03 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating 3D Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. 3D Systems's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/3dsy/mediaframe/28533/indexl.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DDD)

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
3D Systems Has Path To Sustainable Growth, Piper Jaffray Says In Upgrade
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pure Storage Q4 Earnings Preview