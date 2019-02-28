On Thursday, Feb. 28, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for 3D Systems is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect 3D Systems earnings of 7 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $180.8 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, 3D Systems posted a loss of 5 cents on sales of $177.26 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.99 percent from the year-ago period. 3D Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 0.06 -0.03 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating 3D Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. 3D Systems's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/3dsy/mediaframe/28533/indexl.html