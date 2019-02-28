Market Overview

Autodesk Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 28, 2019 9:05am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019
Former Yahoo, Autodesk CEO Carol Bartz Talks Cannabis Space, Caliva Investment: 'It Was Just Obvious'
Autodesk Earnings Preview: The Upside Momentum Is Strong Ahead Of The Report (Seeking Alpha)

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Autodesk's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Autodesk reporting earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $707.4 million.

In the same quarter last year, Autodesk reported an EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $553.8 million. Revenue would be up 27.74 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Autodesk's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.16 0.03 -0.11
EPS Actual 0.29 0.19 0.06 -0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Autodesk stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Autodesk's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.autodesk.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

