On Thursday, Feb. 28, J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE: JCP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect JC Penney's EPS to be near 11 cents on sales of $3.79 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JC Penney reported earnings per share of 56 cents on sales of $4.03 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 80.70 percent. Sales would be down 5.98 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.05 -0.19 0.48 EPS Actual -0.52 -0.38 -0.22 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on JC Penney stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.