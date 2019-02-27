Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Icahn Enterprises's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Icahn Enterprises EPS is expected to be around $5.83, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.39 billion.

Icahn Enterprises reported a per-share profit of $1.72 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.73 billion. Revenue would be down 28.38 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.56 0.58 0.56 EPS Actual 0.68 0.9 0.77 1.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Icahn Enterprises stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.