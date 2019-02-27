Sothebys (NYSE: BID) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Sothebys's EPS to be near $1.50 on sales of $338.79 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sothebys reported EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $315.56 million. Revenue would be have grown 7.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.62 1.56 -0.22 1.33 EPS Actual -0.41 1.09 0.09 1.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Sothebys stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.