Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Outlook For MannKind
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2019 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Related MNKD
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genomic Health Earnings, AbbVie's Humira Approved For Another Indication In Japan
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Continue To Underwhelm (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting MannKind to report a loss of 17 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.2 million, according to the consensus estimate.

MannKind EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 28 cents. Sales were $4.53 million. Revenue would be up 14.79 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.2 -0.23 -0.29
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.16 -0.25 -0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MannKind stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MannKind's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132870

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNKD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genomic Health Earnings, AbbVie's Humira Approved For Another Indication In Japan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q4 Earnings Preview For TravelCenters Of America