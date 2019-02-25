AutoZone Q2 Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, Feb. 26, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect AutoZone earnings of $9.99 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.45 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 17.95 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 1.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. AutoZone's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|12.21
|17.85
|13.01
|8.9
|EPS Actual
|13.47
|18.54
|13.42
|8.47
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on AutoZone stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
