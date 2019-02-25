Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Hertz Global Holdings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2019 10:43am   Comments
On Monday, Feb. 25, Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Hertz Global Holdings will report a loss of 90 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Hertz Global Holdings reported an EPS loss of 77 cents on revenue of $2.09 billion. Revenue would be up 2.82 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.72 -0.25 -1.31 -0.62
EPS Actual 2.14 -0.19 -1.58 -0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Hertz Global Holdings. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

