Magna International (NYSE: MGA) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 22. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Magna International's EPS to be near $1.6 on sales of $10.17 billion.

Magna International EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.57. Sales were $10.39 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 1.91-percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 2.13 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.76 1.7 1.55 EPS Actual 1.56 1.67 1.84 1.57

Stock Performance

As of Feb. 22, Magna International's current share price was $52.89. Over the past 52-week period, shares of Magna International have declined 2.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Magna International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Magna International's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/os7mjdjj