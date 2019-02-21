First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see First Solar reporting earnings of 63 cents per share on sales of $802.88 million.

In the same quarter last year, First Solar posted an EPS loss of 25 cents on sales of $339.18 million. Sales would be up 136.71 percent on a year-over-year basis. First Solar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.02 -0.07 -0.31 EPS Actual 0.54 -0.46 0.78 -0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on First Solar stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

First Solar's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.