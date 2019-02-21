BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see BJ's Restaurants reporting earnings of 50 cents per share on sales of $277.43 million.

In the same quarter last year, BJ's Restaurants reported earnings per share of 37 cents on sales of $261.14 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 35.14 percent. Revenue would be have grown 6.24 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.64 0.53 0.32 EPS Actual 0.31 0.79 0.67 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on BJ's Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BJ's Restaurants's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=132857