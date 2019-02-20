Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Newmont Mining EPS will likely be near 24 cents while revenue will be around $1.88 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Newmont Mining reported EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $1.94 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 2.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.25 0.34 0.37 EPS Actual 0.33 0.26 0.35 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Newmont Mining have declined 11.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Newmont Mining stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Newmont Mining's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.