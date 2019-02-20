Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Gildan Activewear reporting earnings of 44 cents per share on sales of $716.59 million.

Gildan Activewear EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 31 cents. Revenue was $653.69 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 41.94 percent. Sales would be up 9.62 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.49 0.36 0.31 EPS Actual 0.57 0.52 0.34 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Gildan Activewear stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Gildan Activewear's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.gildancorp.com/events