Delphi Technologies Q4 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, Feb. 21, Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Delphi Technologies will report earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 29.03 percent. Revenue would be down 9.23 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|1.24
|1.16
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|1.29
|1.3
|1.24
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.06 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Delphi Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Delphi Technologies's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.delphi.com/investors/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx
