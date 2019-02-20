Market Overview

Delphi Technologies Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 20, 2019 1:37pm   Comments
Oppenheimer expects key update from Delphi Technologies (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Feb. 21, Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Delphi Technologies will report earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 29.03 percent. Revenue would be down 9.23 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.76 1.24 1.16 1.09
EPS Actual 0.72 1.29 1.3 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.06 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Delphi Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Delphi Technologies's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.delphi.com/investors/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx

