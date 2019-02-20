Market Overview

Equifax Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 20, 2019 7:28am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019
Equifax (NYSE: EFX) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Equifax EPS will likely be near $1.32 while revenue will be around $839.48 million, according to analysts.

Equifax EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.39. Revenue was $838.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 5.04 percent. Sales would be up 0.12 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Equifax's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.42 1.54 1.37 1.35
EPS Actual 1.41 1.56 1.43 1.39

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Equifax have declined 4.16 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Equifax stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

