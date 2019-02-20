Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Cheesecake Factory EPS will likely be near 62 cents while revenue will be around $598.72 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Cheesecake Factory reported EPS of 53 cents on revenue of $571.81 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 16.98 percent. Sales would be have grown 4.71 percent from the same quarter last year. Cheesecake Factory's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.81 0.68 0.53 EPS Actual 0.62 0.65 0.56 0.53

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 1.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Cheesecake Factory stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cheesecake Factory's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1915503/C9C33235A082FD023C905F3E8C0B68F1