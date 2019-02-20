On Wednesday, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Albemarle is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Albemarle modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $894.83 million.

In the same quarter last year, Albemarle reported EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $857.78 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.70 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 4.32 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.28 1.21 1.21 EPS Actual 1.31 1.36 1.3 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Albemarle. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.