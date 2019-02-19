Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Garmin EPS will likely be near 80 cents while revenue will be around $891.33 million, according to analysts.

Garmin EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 79 cents. Sales were $888.49 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 1.27 percent. Sales would be have grown 0.32 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.86 0.56 0.75 EPS Actual 1 0.99 0.68 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Garmin stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Garmin's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/