On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Gannett (NYSE: GCI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Gannett's EPS to be near 46 cents on sales of $764.13 million.

In the same quarter last year, Gannett reported earnings per share of 55 cents on sales of $854.24 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.36 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 10.55 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Gannett's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.21 0.03 0.46 EPS Actual 0.2 0.31 0.13 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Gannett stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.