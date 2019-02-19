La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see La-Z-Boy reporting earnings of 55 cents per share on sales of $457.61 million.

La-Z-Boy earnings in the same period a year ago was 51 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $413.63 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 7.84 percent. Revenue would be have grown 10.63 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.25 0.64 0.46 EPS Actual 0.48 0.34 0.66 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on La-Z-Boy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.