Herbalife Ltd. Common Stock (NYSE: HLF) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Herbalife reporting earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

Herbalife EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.29. Sales were $1.09 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 52.71 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.87 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.67 1.1 0.96 EPS Actual 0.74 0.8 1.4 1.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Herbalife stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Herbalife's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5c6ajrrs