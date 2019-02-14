American Axle & Mfg (NYSE: AXL) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

American Axle & Mfg EPS is expected to be around 42 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.68 billion.

In the same quarter last year, American Axle & Mfg posted EPS of 89 cents on sales of $1.73 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 52.81 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 3.11 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.9 1.1 0.81 0.76 EPS Actual 0.63 1.23 0.98 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of American Axle & Mfg have declined 9.23 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on American Axle & Mfg stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Axle & Mfg's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.aam.com/investors/events-presentations