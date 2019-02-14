American Axle & Mfg's Q4 Earnings Preview
American Axle & Mfg (NYSE: AXL) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
American Axle & Mfg EPS is expected to be around 42 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.68 billion.
In the same quarter last year, American Axle & Mfg posted EPS of 89 cents on sales of $1.73 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 52.81 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 3.11 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.9
|1.1
|0.81
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|1.23
|0.98
|0.89
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of American Axle & Mfg have declined 9.23 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on American Axle & Mfg stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Axle & Mfg's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.aam.com/investors/events-presentations
