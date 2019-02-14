TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see TrueCar reporting earnings of 5 cents per share on sales of $95.67 million.

In the same quarter last year, TrueCar reported a loss per share of 5 cents on revenue of $83.13 million. Revenue would be up 15.08 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.03 0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate TrueCar stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TrueCar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=133168