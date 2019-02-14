Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of TrueCar's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 14, 2019 8:06am   Comments
Share:
Related
Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see TrueCar reporting earnings of 5 cents per share on sales of $95.67 million.

In the same quarter last year, TrueCar reported a loss per share of 5 cents on revenue of $83.13 million. Revenue would be up 15.08 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.03 0.01  
EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate TrueCar stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TrueCar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=133168

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRUE)

Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CBS Q4 Earnings Preview