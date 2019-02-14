CBS (NYSE: CBS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 14. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, CBS analysts model for earnings of $1.54 per share on sales of $4.19 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CBS reported a loss per share of $1.20 on revenue of $3.92 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 28.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the CBS's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.11 1.19 1.15 EPS Actual 1.24 1.12 1.34 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with CBS. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CBS's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uoifbmgb