Arista Networks Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 14, 2019 8:10am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019
Should Investors Buy The Dip In Juniper Networks? The Street Debates
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Feb. 14, Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Arista Networks's EPS to be near $2.07 on sales of $591.6 million.

Arista Networks EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.71 and revenue was $467.86 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.05 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 26.45 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.84 1.7 1.51 1.41
EPS Actual 2.11 1.93 1.66 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Arista Networks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Arista Networks's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1899789/4EA863568D1A4795D060AFC9C8283F27

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

