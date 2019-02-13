On Thursday, Feb. 14, Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Zoetis is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Zoetis EPS is expected to be around 77 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.52 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 11.59 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.7 0.69 0.66 EPS Actual 0.83 0.77 0.75 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Zoetis stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Zoetis conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations