On Thursday, Feb. 14, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Scorpio Tankers will report a loss of 59 cents per share on revenue of $157.22 million.

Scorpio Tankers EPS loss in the same period a year ago came in at 14 cents. Sales were $148.29 million. Sales would be up 5.95 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.15 -0.1 -0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 652.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Scorpio Tankers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Scorpio Tankers Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.scorpiotankers.com/