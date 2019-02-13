Avon Products Q4 Earnings Preview
Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Avon EPS is expected to be around 7 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.43 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Avon reported earnings per share of 12 cents on revenue of $1.57 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 41.67 percent. Sales would be down 8.86 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.03
|-0.02
|0.12
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Avon Products stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Avon's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132946
