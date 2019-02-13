Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avon Products Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2019 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Related AVP
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Avon Products and The Lovesac Company consumer gainers; Fuling Global leads the losers (Seeking Alpha)

Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Avon EPS is expected to be around 7 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.43 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Avon reported earnings per share of 12 cents on revenue of $1.57 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 41.67 percent. Sales would be down 8.86 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.01   -0.02 0.07
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.03 -0.02 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Avon Products stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Avon's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132946

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVP)

33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Bill Miller Boosts Avon, Coty Stocks
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KushCo5, DionyMed And More Investor Presentations From The Cannabis Capital Conference