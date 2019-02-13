Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Waste Connections reporting earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

Waste Connections reported a per-share profit of 52 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.16 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.38 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 6.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Waste Connections's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.62 0.55 0.49 EPS Actual 0.69 0.65 0.56 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Waste Connections stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.