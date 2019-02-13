SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see SunPower reporting a loss of 32 cents per share on revenue of $561.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, SunPower posted EPS of 25 cents on sales of $823.99 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 228 percent. Sales would be down 31.80 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.4 -0.29 -0.33 0.12 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.01 -0.2 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of SunPower have declined 15.18 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with SunPower. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

SunPower is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3mcksr6u