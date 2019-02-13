On Wednesday, Feb. 13, Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Nu Skin Enterprises is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Nu Skin Enterprises reporting earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $678.12 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.20 on sales of $666.2 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 12.50 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 1.79 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.92 0.69 1.19 EPS Actual 0.94 0.95 0.79 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Nu Skin Enterprises stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nu Skin Enterprises Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/63najdpz