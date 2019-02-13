Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Fossil Group's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.11 and sales around $809.83 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fossil Group announced EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $920.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 73.44 percent. Revenue would have fallen 12.05 percent from the same quarter last year. Fossil Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.52 -0.82 0.37 EPS Actual 0.19 0.17 -0.63 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Fossil Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.