On Wednesday, Feb. 13, Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Andersons' EPS to be near 76 cents on sales of $1.08 billion.

Andersons earnings in the same period a year ago was 62 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 22.58 percent. Sales would be up 7.57 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.86 0.42 EPS Actual -0.7 0.76 -0.06 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Andersons stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.