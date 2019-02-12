Louisiana-Pacific's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Louisiana-Pacific's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Louisiana-Pacific modeled for quarterly EPS of 28 cents on revenue of $626.19 million.
In the same quarter last year, Louisiana-Pacific announced EPS of 73 cents on revenue of $710.6 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 61.64 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 11.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.98
|0.65
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|1.08
|0.63
|0.73
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Louisiana-Pacific stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Louisiana-Pacific's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hwfqn76a
