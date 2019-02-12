ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for ChannelAdvisor's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

ChannelAdvisor earnings will be near 7 cents per share on sales of $34.7 million, according to analysts.

ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of 9 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $34.1 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 22.22 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 1.74 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.1 -0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.02 -0.02 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of ChannelAdvisor are up 22.83 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate ChannelAdvisor stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ChannelAdvisor's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nspavzwa