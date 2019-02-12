DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DISH Network reporting earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.54 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 5.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. DISH Network's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.71 0.7 0.55 EPS Actual 0.82 0.83 0.7 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating DISH Network stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.