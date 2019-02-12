Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of DISH Network's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 12, 2019 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Related DISH
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Diebold Nixdorf Shares Spike Higher
DISH -7% on Q4 subscriber shed (Seeking Alpha)

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DISH Network reporting earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.54 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 5.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. DISH Network's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.67 0.71 0.7 0.55
EPS Actual 0.82 0.83 0.7 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating DISH Network stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH)

42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Diebold Nixdorf Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; DISH Network Earnings Miss Views
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Former Yahoo, Autodesk CEO Carol Bartz Talks Cannabis Space, Caliva Investment: 'It Was Just Obvious'

Wirecard Investigation Sends Guggenheim To Sidelines