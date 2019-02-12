Don't be caught off-guard: AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect AllianceBernstein's EPS to be near 64 cents on sales of $706.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, AllianceBernstein announced EPS of 84 cents on revenue of $919.14 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 23.81 percent. Revenue would be down 23.17 percent from the same quarter last year. AllianceBernstein's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.59 0.68 0.65 EPS Actual 0.69 0.62 0.73 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on AllianceBernstein stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AllianceBernstein's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.alliancebernstein.com/corporate/investor-relations/home.htm?locale=us