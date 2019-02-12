Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 12. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Groupon's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Groupon EPS will likely be near 13 cents while revenue will be around $788 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Groupon posted EPS of 7 cents on sales of $873.16 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 85.71 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be down 9.75 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.03 0 0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 0.02 0.03 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Groupon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.