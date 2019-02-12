Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Exelixis
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 12, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Share:
Related EXEL
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Q4 Results, FDA Panel Greenlights J&J's Depression Drug, MacroGenics Prices Offering
Sell-siders beat drums for Exelixis after Q4 beat (Seeking Alpha)

Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 12. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Exelixis's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Exelixis EPS will likely be near 24 cents while revenue will be around $188.76 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Exelixis reported EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $120 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 100 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 57.21 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Exelixis's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.13 0.12
EPS Actual 0.41 0.28 0.37 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Exelixis have declined 28.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Exelixis stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXEL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Q4 Results, FDA Panel Greenlights J&J's Depression Drug, MacroGenics Prices Offering
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NASH Disappointment For Gilead, Xeris To Offer Shares
Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Cray's Q4 Earnings Outlook