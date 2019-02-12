Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 12. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Exelixis's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Exelixis EPS will likely be near 24 cents while revenue will be around $188.76 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Exelixis reported EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $120 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 100 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 57.21 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Exelixis's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.13 0.12 EPS Actual 0.41 0.28 0.37 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Exelixis have declined 28.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Exelixis stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.