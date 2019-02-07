Don't be caught off-guard: Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Zayo Group earnings of 14 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $642 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Zayo Group posted EPS of 12 cents on sales of $653.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 16.67 percent. Revenue would be down 1.76 percent from the same quarter last year. Zayo Group Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.1 0.12 EPS Actual 0.09 0.18 0.09 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Zayo Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zayo Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/zayo190207.html