IAC/InterActiveCorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ: IAC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp earnings of $1 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.07 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, IAC/InterActiveCorp announced EPS of $1.40 on revenue of $950.58 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 28.57 percent. Revenue would be up 12.56 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.82 0.8 0.92 EPS Actual 1.49 2.32 0.71 1.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.