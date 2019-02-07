IAC/InterActiveCorp Q4 Earnings Preview
IAC/InterActiveCorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ: IAC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp earnings of $1 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.07 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, IAC/InterActiveCorp announced EPS of $1.40 on revenue of $950.58 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 28.57 percent. Revenue would be up 12.56 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.82
|0.8
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.49
|2.32
|0.71
|1.4
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
