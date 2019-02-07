Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fiserv Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 07, 2019 8:41am   Comments
Share:
Related FISV
Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019
Raymond James Downgrades First Data After 16% Rally
Fiserv Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Feb. 7, Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Fiserv will report earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fiserv posted EPS of $1.41 on sales of $1.52 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 38.30 percent. Revenue would be up 2.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.77 0.74 0.73 1.38
EPS Actual 0.75 0.75 0.76 1.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Fiserv stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fiserv's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.fiserv.com/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FISV)

Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019
Raymond James Downgrades First Data After 16% Rally
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

IAC/InterActiveCorp Q4 Earnings Preview