Fiserv Q4 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, Feb. 7, Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Fiserv will report earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Fiserv posted EPS of $1.41 on sales of $1.52 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 38.30 percent. Revenue would be up 2.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.74
|0.73
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.75
|0.76
|1.41
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Fiserv stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Fiserv's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.fiserv.com/events-and-presentations
