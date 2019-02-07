On Thursday, Feb. 7, Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Fiserv will report earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fiserv posted EPS of $1.41 on sales of $1.52 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 38.30 percent. Revenue would be up 2.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.74 0.73 1.38 EPS Actual 0.75 0.75 0.76 1.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Fiserv stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fiserv's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.fiserv.com/events-and-presentations