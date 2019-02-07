Don't be caught off-guard: Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Expedia's EPS to be near $1.08 on sales of $2.54 billion.

Expedia reported a per-share profit of 84 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.32 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 28.57 percent. Revenue would be up 9.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 3.15 0.89 -0.37 1.15 EPS Actual 3.65 1.45 -0.36 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Expedia have declined 0.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Expedia stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Expedia's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.expediagroup.com/events