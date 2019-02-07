Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear earnings of $1.28 per share. Revenue will likely be around $841.93 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Columbia Sportswear reported EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $776 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 2.29 percent. Sales would be up 8.49 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.27 -0.1 0.58 1.14 EPS Actual 1.41 0.16 0.77 1.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Columbia Sportswear stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Columbia Sportswear's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ygi4f9he